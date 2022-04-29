Top prizes for our councils at national awards event

CORK’s county and city councils have picked up several prizes at the Community & Council Awards 2021 presented by IPB Insurance and the local authority members’ body, Lama.

For fifteen years these awards have grown in popularity nationwide, celebrating communities and councils working together.

It was a busy year for entries, with over 160 nominations received.

Following an in-depth judging process, over 100 projects nationwide from 30 counties were shortlisted across 24 categories.

Cork County Council’s library housebound service was crowned the best community based initiative while the coveted Grand Prix Award, sponsored by IPB Insurance, was awarded to ‘Relationships Matter: building ACE awareness in the community’ from Cork City Council, who also took home the award for best community health initiative, sponsored by Healthy Ireland. Now in their 15th year, the awards, presented by IPB Insurance and Lama, celebrate community and councils working together.

They provide an opportunity to highlight the work done within communities, to reward unsung heroes and recognise the contribution they’ve made to lives.

They also help to acknowledge the achievements made by local community and county councils, partnerships and projects.