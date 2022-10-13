Tony’s tireless volunteer work for Parkinson’s sufferers is honoured

BANDON campaigner Tony Wilkinson has been named ‘West Cork Volunteer of the Year’ for his tireless and virtuous work advocating for better services for people with Parkinson’s disease.

Tony, a former member of the British Army, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. He moved to West Cork shortly after with his wife Kate, who is a native of Castletownbere.

He joined the Cork Parkinson’s Association Committee in 2016 and has since been named chairperson.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Tony said that when he heard the news of his award, he was – for once – lost for words.

‘It was such a surprise,’ he said.

‘Unbeknownst to me I was put forward for the award and I got a shock when the call came through. I had to hand the phone over to my wife.

‘I see the dearth of services for people with Parkinson’s, and every person that sits behind a door with no help – that hurts,’ he said.

‘I know exactly where people are coming from. People with Parkinson’s have a tendency to hide, but I don’t do that. I’m loud and I’m proud.’

Kate also serves on the committee and said that Tony never looks for a thanks.

‘The reward for Tony is the work itself,’ she said.

Cork Parkinson’s Association have provided essential support to people in West Cork and the rest of the county.

They have most recently been part of a successful ‘patients deserve better’ campaign which hopes to expand neuro-rehabilitation services across the country, which will see the funding of two new community teams, as well as 23 additional neurology nurses.

Goleen TD Michael Collins has praised Tony for his ‘trojan work’ saying: ‘The organisers of this award have truly picked one of Cork’s greatest volunteers of all time in Tony Wilkinson, a man who has gone beyond the call of duty to many over the years.’

He added: ‘Tony has taken the fight to the Dáil both outside and inside the gates on so many occasions, seeking neurologist nurses and, in particular, specialised Parkinson’s nurses, two of such for Cork, which looks to have yielded success after the announcement in the Budget.’

The Cork Volunteer Awards will take place in the Kingsley Hotel in Cork city on November 5th.