Tom’s friends to host Clonakilty fundraising quiz

TWO friends of a young Enniskeane man who tragically died in Berlin last September are raising funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT), which helped bring his body back home to Ireland.

Tasha Cowhig and Chloe Bonville wanted to do something in memory of their dear late friend, Tom Shortall and with the blessing of his family they have set up a GoFundMe page as well as organising a fundraising table quiz in John O’Brien’s Pub in Clonakilty on January 24th.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Tasha said Tom was a great friend of theirs and his sudden death still hasn’t sunk in for them.

‘We had been friends since about first year in secondary school. He was a great guy and there are no words to describe how much we miss him,’ said Tasha.

‘The KBRT were truly amazing following Tom’s death and they just did everything to help the Shortall family bring his body home for the funeral.

‘It’s such a traumatic time for any family, especially when their loved one is abroad,’ added Tasha.

The KBRT was set up by Colin Bell and his wife Eithne in 2013 following the death of their son Kevin, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New York.

Tasha and Chloe were inspired to do something for the KBRT and are putting the final preparations in place for a fundraising quiz later this month.

‘Tom’s family are actually looking forward to the night too, as it will be a lovely way of remembering their son. We plan to hold a raffle as well as the quiz, and tables are already selling fast for it so that is good news.’

For anyone who can’t make the quiz, the pair have also set up a GoFundMe page which allows people to donate there also.

This is the second time in recent years that the KBRT has helped a West Cork family following a death abroad. They helped bring home the body of Clonakilty native, Jason O’Donovan from Australia following his tragic death there in 2021. A subsequent fundraising campaign undertaken by friend of the O’Donovan family – ‘Bring Jason Home’ – raised an incredible €35,000 for the KBRT, which was presented to Colin Bell late last year.

The quiz will take place in John O’Brien’s Pub in Clonakilty on January 24th at 8pm. See ‘Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust’ on GoFundMe for more details.