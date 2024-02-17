TikTok star Eoin Reardon to feature on RTÉ show

INNISHANNON'S Eoin Reardon is set to feature on RTÉ show Life in a Million Ads.

The show, presented by architect Roisín Murphy, dives into the world of online marketplaces, where you can buy and sell just about anything.

On Monday night, Roisin meets 21 year old Eoin Reardon from Innishannon who is a traditional Irish woodwork and tool restorer. His unique and charming woodworking tutorials have garnered a global following of over three million followers on TikTok.

Over lockdown, Eoin filled his days by building a traditional Irish sea-going vessel known as a currach in his parents’ garden. Thus began his life’s passion: traditionl carpentry. Over the last two years, he has made it his mission to learn and share as much as possible about the craft of traditional woodworking – whether it’s using a pole lathe, making a maul using only hand tools, or upcycling sugan chairs.

He currently works from his shed in Cork, dedicated to creating entertaining videos for those intrigued by the tools, techniques and skills of their ancestors. Eoin buys many of his old tools and materials online, which he often restores.

Life in a Million Ads airs at 9.35pm on Monday.