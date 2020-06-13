Thundery showers expected in Cork

MET Éireann has issued a yellow weather advisory alert for Cork which is valid from 11am on Saturday June 13th to 8pm on Sunday June 14th.
Prolonged thundery downpours are expected mainly in Munster on Saturday afternoon and evening. It is expected to become widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening with a risk of spot flooding.
For more info see www.met.ie
