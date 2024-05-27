Three-times-a-day bus from Baltimore to Mizen 

TWO new bus routes serving Baltimore and the Mizen Head have been given the go-ahead, according to Deputy Michael Collins.

A new three-times-daily route from Crookhaven to Skibbereen and back, via Goleen, Lowertown Schull, Ballydehob, Aughadown, Lisheen, and Church Cross went out to tender on Wednesday.

Tenders are also being sought to run an eight-times-daily route from Baltimore to Skibbereen via Old Court, Skibbereen, Union Hall and Castletownshend.

It is understood that the Cork Local Link will oversee the delivery of these new services.

The Cork South West TD said he would be optimistic that, once the tender process is complete, the new routes will be in operation by mid-June.

‘Not only will these routes boost tourism – particularly to the end destinations at the Mizen and Baltimore – they will also be of great benefit to locals who want to leave their cars behind,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of Independent Ireland said he is working on securing three new public transport services including one from Dunmanway to Clonakilty via Drinagh, one from Ballinhassig to Kinsale and Cork, and one from Ballyfeard to Carrigaline.