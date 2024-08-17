Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Three take seven medals at British Transplant Games

August 17th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Three take seven medals at British Transplant Games Image
Patrick O’Driscoll from Ahiohill won bronze in a photo-finish 100 metres.

Share this article

THERE was success in Nottingham last weekend for three West Cork athletes at the British Transplant Games, all of whom underwent successful liver transplants.

Mike Keohane from Rosscarbery, Patrick O’Driscoll from Ahiohill and Liam Patterson (originally from Ballinacarriga, now living in Limerick) won seven medals between them.

Rosscarbery’s Keohane was defending his title in the 5k racewalk which he did in style on Saturday, reclaiming the gold.

He went on to win silver that day in the shot put and on Sunday won gold also in the discus and took silver in the 400 metres.

Ahiohill’s O’Driscoll won bronze in a photo-finish 100 metres and followed this up with a bronze in the long jump, while Ballinacarriga’s Patterson won bronze in the 800 metres.

All three winners are members of Transplant Sport Ireland.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended