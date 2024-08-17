Three take seven medals at British Transplant Games

THERE was success in Nottingham last weekend for three West Cork athletes at the British Transplant Games, all of whom underwent successful liver transplants.

Mike Keohane from Rosscarbery, Patrick O’Driscoll from Ahiohill and Liam Patterson (originally from Ballinacarriga, now living in Limerick) won seven medals between them.

Rosscarbery’s Keohane was defending his title in the 5k racewalk which he did in style on Saturday, reclaiming the gold.

He went on to win silver that day in the shot put and on Sunday won gold also in the discus and took silver in the 400 metres.

Ahiohill’s O’Driscoll won bronze in a photo-finish 100 metres and followed this up with a bronze in the long jump, while Ballinacarriga’s Patterson won bronze in the 800 metres.

All three winners are members of Transplant Sport Ireland.