Three short films to be shown as part of West Cork Feel Good Festival

Three short films by a Skibbereen film director will be shown at the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre as part of the West Cork Feel Good Festival.

The films made in collaboration with Music Alive and Skibbereen’s pioneering mental health service, 49 North Street, will be shown at 7pm on Thursday October 13th at the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre and there will also be a second event in Leap at the weekend.

The importance of listening in all aspects of the word was the guiding principle for the filmmaker Aoise Tutty Jackson.

‘As part of the viewing,’ Aoise told The Southern Star, ‘I will be inviting the audience into an experiential space where they will be invited to explore some of the practices which were integral to the making of these films.’

Nóirín Ní Riain and Nick Murphy, who were participants in one of the films called Listen will be joining Aoise for the event.

Meanwhile, at 5pm on Saturday October 15th, there will be a showcase of Aoise’s latest film Anua at Myross Wood House in Leap.

There will also be an exhibition of photographs which marked the genesis of the project.

‘This will be the first large scale exhibition of this kind of my photographic work and I’m really excited to showcase it as part of this immersive event which will also be infused with music, poetry and discussion,’ said Aoise.