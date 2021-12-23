Three new library trucks getting ready for road and fully ‘booked’

THREE new mobile libraries have been added to Cork County Council’s library and arts service fleet, serving book lovers across the county.

The state-of-the-art trucks are replacing older vehicles, thanks to a €592,000 investment from the Council and will follow the replacement of the mobile library truck serving West Cork in 2017.

Mobile libraries operate a fortnightly route of around 340 service points, including schools, nursing homes, day-care centres, direct provision centres and creches as well as towns, villages and homes in every corner of the county.

These three new vehicles were purpose-built by Offaly-based company Primo Coach Builders. They are packed with fantastic features such as on-board wifi, sensory lighting and 43-inch digital display screens to highlight local events and services available. The trucks are fully wheelchair accessible and have awnings on their exterior to provide shelter for customers as they enter and leave the library.

Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: ‘I’m thrilled to see these new libraries are equipped with features which will maximise their appeal and accessibility for everyone. Mobile libraries are a vital link to the wider library service for rural and more isolated communities and are closely aligned with local and national visions of supporting inclusive and sustainable communities. I urge anyone who is not already a member of our library service to sign up and discover all that is available through their local library or mobile service.’