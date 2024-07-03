THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork's Cutest Pet winner revealed plus over 400 cute pet pics; Schools facing funding crisis; Cork ready for green machine & lots more

This week's Southern Star is packed with West Cork news, sport and life
IN NEWS
Local schools facing funding crisis
Family spent €3.5k to get home from Malaga after flight cancellation
Holly Cairns' tribute to departing Social Democrat founders
Man says council have been replacing the same pothole for 60 years
The 200-year-old travel guide that 'sold' West Cork to potential tourists
Out and About photo gallery
IN SPORT
Cork hoping to stop green machine in All-Ireland SHC semi-final
Nicola Tuthill's place in Olympic hammer nailed on
JOHN HAYES: Cork and Cleary better than Louth debacle, so where does the blame lie?
Can it be fifth time lucky for Goleen?
West Cork bids farewell to rally stalwarts
IN LIFE
How flight of fancy became movie The Sparrow
Emma Connolly on why she's dreaming of a lie in this summer
Night of celebration to remember beloved Alf McCarthy
