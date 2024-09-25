Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 28-page Home & Garden Supplement; Bus 'too big' for roads to school; West Cork clubs ready to rock in county football championships

September 25th, 2024 9:00 PM

THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE 28-page Home & Garden Supplement; Bus 'too big' for roads to school; West Cork clubs ready to rock in county football championships Image

Share this article

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

Get your home winter-ready with our FREE 28-page Home & Garden Supplement

IN NEWS

Solicitor’s free legal aid warning

Bus 'too big' for roads to school

Local life for items returned to Amazon

Festival-goer threw his chips at gardaí

Labrador Wallace brings joy to school

Woman died of hypothermia after fall

We reveal September's farming award winners

West Cork shines at the Ploughing

 

IN LIFE

A new lease of life for vintage West Cork films

Impressive line-up for Kinsale's Words By Water

IN SPORT

West Cork clubs ready to rock in county football championships

Paul O’Donovan: the fun is in the journey

St James dethrone Carbery champs Clon

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition on Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended