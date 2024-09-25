This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
Get your home winter-ready with our FREE 28-page Home & Garden Supplement
IN NEWS
Solicitor’s free legal aid warning
Bus 'too big' for roads to school
Local life for items returned to Amazon
Festival-goer threw his chips at gardaí
Labrador Wallace brings joy to school
Woman died of hypothermia after fall
We reveal September's farming award winners
West Cork shines at the Ploughing
IN LIFE
A new lease of life for vintage West Cork films
Impressive line-up for Kinsale's Words By Water
IN SPORT
West Cork clubs ready to rock in county football championships
Paul O’Donovan: the fun is in the journey
St James dethrone Carbery champs Clon
