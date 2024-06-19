THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 104-page Things to See & Do in West Cork magazine; Phil Healy on silver success at European Champs; West Cork delegation meet Finance Minister about VAT rate

This week's Southern Star is packed with West Cork news, sport and life

FREE 104-page Things to See & Do magazine – perfect for summer days in West Cork

IN NEWS

West Cork delegation meet Finance Minister about VAT rate

June's West Cork Farming Award winner revealed

What's on West Cork peoples' bucket lists?

Two accused of boarding superyacht and assaulting captain

Woman denies Macroom murder charge

Eco campaigner 'so sad' to see many species lost from West Cork

IN SPORT

One night in Rome: Phil Healy's silver medal is just reward

Chance to win soccer balls signed by Conor Hourihane

Skibb hurlers into county semi-final

John Leahy reflects on soccer adventure

Former Cork football manager Brian Cuthbert says someone needs to 'dare to be different'

IN LIFE

Bantry alliance removing the stigma around dementia

Emma Connolly's recipe for perfect home baking (outsource and buy from a West Cork shop)

A West Cork wildlife watchlist

All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper. Subscribe here.