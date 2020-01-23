These are the 12 names that will appear on your Cork South West ballot paper

THE deadline for nominations from candidates declaring their intention to run in the election was noon on Wednesday.

Here is the list of candidates which will appear on your ballot paper on Saturday, February 8th in the constituencies of Cork South West and Cork North West:

CORK SOUTH WEST Fianna Fáil: Christopher O’Sullivan, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony; Fine Gael: Tim Lombard, Karen Coakley; Sinn Fein: Paul Hayes; Social Democrats: Holly Cairns; Non-party: Michael Collins; Alan Coleman; Sean O’Leary; People Before Profit: Kevin O’Connor; Aontú: Mairéad Ruane; Green: Bernadette Connolly.

CORK NORTH WEST: Fianna Fáil: Michael Moynihan; Aindrias Moynihan; Fine Gael: Michael Creed, John Paul O’Shea; Green: Colette Finn; Aontú: Becky Kealy; Social Democrats: Ciaran McCarthy; Irish Freedom: Tara Nic Domhnaill; Non- Party: Sean O’Leary.

Both constituencies contain three seats and Cork South West currently comprises 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 Ind. In Cork North West, there are currently 2 FF and 1 FG TDs.

