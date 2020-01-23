News

These are the 12 names that will appear on your Cork South West ballot paper

January 23rd, 2020 1:43 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

 

THE deadline for nominations from candidates declaring their intention to run in the election was noon on Wednesday.

Here is the list of candidates which will appear on your ballot paper on Saturday, February 8th in the constituencies of Cork South West and Cork North West:

CORK SOUTH WEST Fianna Fáil: Christopher O’Sullivan, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony; Fine Gael: Tim Lombard, Karen Coakley; Sinn Fein: Paul Hayes; Social Democrats: Holly Cairns; Non-party: Michael Collins; Alan Coleman; Sean O’Leary; People Before Profit: Kevin O’Connor; Aontú: Mairéad Ruane; Green: Bernadette Connolly.

CORK NORTH WEST: Fianna Fáil: Michael Moynihan; Aindrias Moynihan; Fine Gael: Michael Creed, John Paul O’Shea; Green: Colette Finn; Aontú: Becky Kealy; Social Democrats: Ciaran McCarthy; Irish Freedom: Tara Nic Domhnaill; Non- Party: Sean O’Leary.

Both constituencies contain three seats and Cork South West currently comprises 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 Ind. In Cork North West, there are currently 2 FF and 1 FG TDs.

• See all the latest election news from West Cork and watch our election podcasts by clicking on the ELECTION 2020 tab at the top of this screen.

 

 

 

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.