THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Search for truth for Sophie will go on; West Cork’s very own Nosferatu; Conor Hourihane relishing coaching challenge

January 2nd, 2025 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now!

 

IN NEWS

Search for truth for Sophie will go on

Hospitals battle surge in Covid and Flu

Stars spend festive season in West Cork

Skibbereen man Breiffni wins top UK farming award

 

IN LIFE

West Cork’s very on Nosferatu

 

IN SPORT

Conor Hourihane relishing coaching challenge

John Hayes’ reflections on the 2024 season

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

