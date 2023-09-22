The Southern Star has won the Local Ireland National Lottery Media award for Best Innovation at this year's awards, for the West Cork Farming Awards. The farming awards were launched nine years ago to champion local farmers and their families as well as the many agribusinesses in West Cork. The judges recognised that the farming awards are a great example of a local newspaper initiative designed to connect with a really important local community. 'It's nice to get recognition for the awards which have become a staple in the West Cork farming calendar, and are very well supported by the farming community and our advertisers,' said Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin.

