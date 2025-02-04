The skills employers are looking for in 2025

From the trending ‘hard’ skills like cybersecurity, to the evergreen ‘soft’ skills like adaptability, employees need to offer a good blend of both.

Ireland’s reputation as Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley, means tech skills remain in high demand.

When it comes to the IT sector employers are looking for those who are proficient in roles ranging from cybersecurity, IT administrators, support engineers and data analysts.

As industry leaders embrace cloud computing services, the demand for those with cloud technology skills is also on the rise.

As a result, third-level educators, are expanding the cloud computing curriculum to include programs necessary for design and to manage cloud infrastructure.

Articial Intelligence

Whether we like it or not AI is here to stay and has infiltrated most sectors.

From Bank of Ireland’s personalised banking solutions to Dublin Bus’s smart transport systems, AI is at the centre of making these possible.

As a result, those proficient in AI technology are in high demand.

With the expansion of Microsoft, Google and Amazon’s AI operations here, having solid machine learning and AI Python and R programming skills will have you leading the charge.

Construction

Ever since the downturn, the construction industry has seen a dramatic drop in its skilled labour force.

Each year fewer people are enrolling in construction-related courses and the take-up of apprenticeships has taken a hit.

The repercussion is the industry now has a shortage of plumbers, electricians and carpenters.

As the demand for new housing grows and the government’s new promise to build over 300,000 new homes by 2030, there are more jobs than qualified people.

Sales

The role of sales has come a long way from the travelling salesman of yesteryear.

As the average sales job evolves, so do the skills required, leaving some in the industry behind.

As marketing through social media and online continues to grow, employers are looking for individuals who are more savvy when it comes to technology.

Employers are looking for people who are digitally fluent and who can easily adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the role.

Teaching

It may be niche, but if teaching is your calling, then your skills are very much in demand.

According to a recent survey carried out by the primary teacher union the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, there are almost a thousand teacher posts available in primary and special schools.

This is set to rise in 2025, due to retirements and essential leave such as maternity leave.

When it comes to post-primary, there is a lack of skilled teachers in certain subjects including economics, maths, metalwork and science.

Adaptability

Nobody likes change, however having the ability to adapt and embrace change in the workplace, is the top ‘soft’ skill potential employers are looking for.

It might sound daunting, however, look to change as a positive way to grow in your career.

Make change work for you by taking advantage of training opportunities in a bid to upskill and make your role more interesting.

Communication

They say that the key to a happy relationship is communication.

This applies to both your personal and professional life.

In fact, it is one of the main skills employers look for in a candidate.

From having the skills to deliver presentations, to providing feedback to colleagues to articulating your ideas clearly, being a good communicator is a must.

Time Management

Time is always of the essence and having excellent time management skills is always a positive.

In the employer’s mind, there is no time to waste, so being organised and able to multi-task is a must.

Proper prioritisation will organise and structure your day. Know what to prioritise and why.

If you need to delegate tasks, do so early on and with optimum communication.

Leadership Skills

Having good leadership skills is a positive no matter what your role, whether you’re part of a team or work front of house.

Employers are looking for candidates who can work well within a team, collaborate and champion the skills of their fellow workers.

A good leader is a good communicator; these skills will help when it comes to leading a project, making presentations with your team and training new colleagues.

Dependability

This might seem like a no-brainer, but being dependable is crucial for employers.

They need to know that they can depend on you to follow through on what is expected of you.

This includes being punctual for the workday and meetings, doing high-quality work and meeting deadlines.

Knowing that you are a responsible employee, a reliable team player, and have a positive approach to your work are attributes employers look for.

Micro-credentials are achieved by upskilling through short, intensive courses.

Some key micro-credentials to have in your arsenal are:

Project Management

If you want to improve your Project Management skills the globally recognised PRINCE2 course is a good place to start.

Cybersecurity

A cyber security course aims to teach how to protect computer systems, networks and data from those pesky cyber-attacks. They cover topics such as network security, data protection and risk management.

Marketing

When it comes to marketing being more digitally fluent is a must. A Digital Marketing course will teach you to create digital experiences using a variety of technologies and analyse their impact on society.

Media

If you work in media, you will know that video content is the future. A video Creation course will give you the skills to create videos, including editing and production. It will also help you develop technical skills and creative abilities.

