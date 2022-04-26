The Miles, Clonakilty - an exciting new addition to the WC property market

A new West Cork housing development, which is due for completion in 2023, looks set to cause quite a stir in the local property market

Clonakilty estate agents Hodnett Forde have just released the third phase of the sought after development The Miles and according to Hodnett Forde selling agent Mark Kelly, they’ve had lots of interest in the homes.

In total 17 houses were made available for sale in Phase 3. Although they’ve just been released onto the market, interest is high and 12 are already booked,’ he said.

The houses, estimated to be completed during the first quarter of 2023, will feature bespoke spacious layouts and a large selection of high-end finishes throughout.

These are highly anticipated architecturally designed, A-rated homes by Daytona Contractors.

Kelly put the huge interest down to the reputation of Daytona Contractors.

‘The feedback we have received from residents that have moved into their houses from Phase 1 is brilliant. The Miles also has an excellent location in Clonakilty, within walking distance of the town. It is a huge draw for families, single people and people trading down.’

The specification of the houses will include electric air-water heat pump, underfloor heating on the ground floor, cobble-lock driveways and south and west facing rear gardens.

There are three types of three-bedroom semi-detached houses available with prices starting from €325,000 and two types of four bedroom detached houses, with prices starting from €450,000.

This scheme forms part of an extension to the existing The Miles development, a popular and well established estate with family friendly large green areas and mature tree-lined roadways.

For more information on The Miles development visit hodnettforde.com or contact 023- 8833367.