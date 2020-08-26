‘The last time we were flooded was in 1963’

IT was around 5.30am last Thursday morning when John Hayes woke up at his home – right across the road from the Landmark Restaurant in Rosscarbery – after hearing something in the house.

John, who looks after his mum Theresa at their home in Newtown said when he got out of bed he could see water outside.

‘When I went downstairs the carpet in the front hall and living room was wet as was the work store room but because we have two steps up for the rest of the house we escaped further flooding,’ said John.

‘Our floor coverings were destroyed. The water was gone out of our place by around 8.30am and we got the dehumidifiers in to dry out the place.’

John said that because of where they live, he and his neighbours are always conscious of flooding. The last time they got flooded was in 1963 ‘We would have nothing of value on the ground and our plugs and sockets are all three feet up from the ground.’

While escaping major damage on two occasions last weekend, John feels now is the time to get much-needed flood relief works done in the area.

‘This area is always prone to flooding and something has to be done about it. We are surrounded by hills here and water is getting down a lot faster these days due to changes in farm work practices.’ He also praised the swift action of staff from Cork County Council who were on the scene pumping water in the area following the second flooding on Saturday morning, which they were able to control.

And he praised his Rosscarbery neighbours who were out in force to help each other. ‘There was great community spirit too with neighbours helping others including helping Mick O’Brien and Noel O’Callaghan who both had their homes flooded.’