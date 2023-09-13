News

Tents are not a solution

September 13th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THIS week we will see Ukrainian refugees moving into the tented villages used by people who had the luck to be able to afford some fancy lodgings for their three-night stay at Electric Picnic in Co Laois last weekend.

The government has agreed to lease the area and tents from Stradbally Hall, following the end to the music festival.

And now it has emerged that they also want to lease the site where the upcoming Ploughing Championships are being held, and install tents for refugees there too.

It is a bit ironic that sites which were used for short-term entertainment for the Irish are now seen as valid places to home entire families seeking our protection.

The government also promises these tented villages will be a temporary solution.

Unfortunately our government has a poor track record when it comes to its definition of ‘temporary’, as many refugees have been in tents in other sites around the country for months. 

And, with winter beckoning, tents are not a suitable option for anyone, let alone families fleeing the horrors of war. It’s time to find some real solutions.

