TELL ME ABOUT…? ‘We need to talk about older person care’

Tadgh Daly from Drimoleague is head of Nursing Homes Ireland

What’s the idea behind your new campaign?

The message is simple but critical: Fair Deal pricing is not fair. Established in 2009 to support residents requiring nursing home care, the Fair Deal Scheme has failed to keep up with rising operational costs. As a result, nursing homes are closing, with devastating impacts on local communities and families. We urgently need long-term, sustainable action to secure the future of nursing home care. It’s time for a national conversation on this issue.

Is the ‘Fair Deal’ scheme working?

The Fair Deal scheme is no longer fit for purpose. While the government has long acknowledged Fair Deal pricing requires a review, it has consistently failed to deliver on this commitment. A 2023 PwC report highlights that over the past five years, operational costs for nursing homes have risen by 36%, while revenue only increased by 17%. Alongside this, it’s not fair, private and voluntary nursing home residents receive, on average, €650 less per bed, per week, than those in HSE/Public nursing homes. This is an average of €33,800 per resident, per year. Since 2018, 77 nursing homes have closed, leading to the loss of over 2,800+ beds in local communities. We need to fix pricing.

What needs to happen?

We need a national conversation on nursing home and older person care. The Government must take decisive action to inject confidence into the sector, to provide stability. While we welcome an increase in the Fair Deal budget for 2025, we continue to advocate for long-term, sustainable, nursing home care to ensure no more nursing homes close. The Government must release the Fair Deal pricing review which was delayed time and again. We now have a date of Q1 2025, we cannot wait any longer.

How can people help?

We urge the public to visit www.nhi.ie/fixfairdeal to explore the timeline of Fair Deal promises and missed deadlines. As an election approaches, we ask the public to raise these concerns with TDs and candidates. Nursing home and older person care must be part of the national conversation. With our ageing population growing rapidly, it’s a milestone to be celebrated. Ensuring the sustainability of the nursing home sector must be a priority for government, families, and communities. Acting now will prevent future heartbreak.