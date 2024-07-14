Tell me about ... Volvo Cork Week 2024

ROSS DEASY is chairman of Volvo Cork Week 2024, with events across the harbour.

What’s the history of Cork week?

The first Cork Week took place off Cork Harbour in 1978. From small beginnings with just over 50 boats, the event has prospered over the years through the efforts of volunteer club members, with a commitment to provide the best racing possible to all participants.

The event grew through the 90s with an influx of international entries, attracted by the variety of racing and the legendary Cork Week ‘craic’, and reached a peak early in the new century with over 600 boats. While the event is now smaller, reflecting the trend observed for regattas around the world, it still attracts substantially more overseas boats than other Irish regattas.

Is it for ‘social’ or ‘serious’ sailors?

All types and levels of sailor are welcome, and across the fleet we will have participants ranging from Olympian sailors to those crews just entering their first race.

The 1720 Europeans are always a serious affair, attracting some of the best crews in the country in pursuit of the coveted title of European champion. We expect no quarter asked nor given on the water. Similarly, we expect plenty of competition in our IRC fleets with some highly rated Irish crews seeking to test their mettle against visiting UK teams. Away from the front of the action we are aware of many more relaxed entries seeking to enjoy all that Volvo Cork Week has to offer in good company. For some boats and crews this will be their first regatta, so they’ll be eager to learn all they can during the event.

Are there events for all ages?

Sailing is a very inclusive sport. I like to tell my kids that if they can helm an optimist (a small dinghy, like a floating bathtub) they can helm a superyacht given the chance. The principles are the same, it’s just a matter of scale. Most boats will have crews reflecting a mix of ages, and the best crews will use a mix of youth and experience to their advantage. Many of our entries are family boats, with multiple generations sailing as part of the crew, and some younger sailors have entered as U25 teams with the support of their respective sailing clubs.

What’s new on shore for 2024?

We’ll have a mix of activities and events running throughout the week. This year we have expanded activities for families and children on-site at the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

What’s your personal highlight?

I love the Harbour Race, that sees all the boats compete on the same race course in Cork Harbour. This year it will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday July 17th and the race always provides a spectacle for those ashore - good viewpoints are available from Weaver’s Point to Haulbowline Island to the Cobh promenade.

The traditional Harbour Race start line stretches from Weaver’s Point across the harbour mouth towards Roches Point lighthouse and, weather permitting, all the boats in the regatta line up to start at the same time. It’s an impressive sight as a spectator and unforgettable as a participant.

Volvo Cork Week takes place from July 15th-19th. Over 180 boats and 8,000 sailors and spectators will descend on Crosshaven for the week. See www.corkweek.ie.