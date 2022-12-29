Teenager arrested following serious Carrigaline assault

Gardaí at Togher are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that occurred at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline at approximately 5.45pm yesterday evening.

The assault was on a man, aged in his late 20s, who was found on the roadway with injuries.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A man, who is in his late teens, has been arrested, gardaí confirmed, and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm. yesterday evening, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, such as dash cam, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.