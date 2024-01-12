Teen who abused gardaí avoids spending Christmas in prison

A 19-YEAR-old Bandon woman avoided spending Christmas in Limerick Prison after calling a garda a ‘whore’ and a ‘prostitute’ when she was caught breaching a court-directed curfew.

Kayla Ryan of 1 Hospital Lane, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in a public place, obstruction of a peace officer and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on November 19th last at 1am gardaí in Bandon were on mobile patrol when they saw the defendant with a number of people at St Finbarr’s Place.

‘She was on a curfew at the time and should have been at home. When Gda Tanya O’Reilly tried to speak to her, she (Ms Ryan) pushed her against a shop window. There was a strong smell of alcohol and she began roaring and shouting,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘She said: “go f**k yourself and write down every word so Judge McNulty can see it as you’re a whore and prostitute” and this was in front of members of the public.’

Following her arrest, the accused continued to be abusive to gardaí at Bandon Garda Station and said: ‘it won’t be funny when I’ve your throat slashed, what a sad life.’

She kicked out at Gda Darren Cahalane’s leg and she continued to be abusive and insulting to the gardaí.

The court heard that she has three previous convictions and that this offence was committed while on bail on a suspended sentence from Tullamore District Court.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said her client has ‘very little recollection’ of the incident and she asked her to apologise to the gardaí on her behalf.

‘She was just 19 and this happened a week after her birthday. It wasn’t her intention to drink but she met some friends,’ said Ms Hallahan, who said her client is staying with a friend of the family.

Judge James McNulty noted that she was dealt with a suspended sentence in Tullamore District Court, while also on bail from Bandon District Court.

‘She got her curfew relaxed and this happened seven days after her birthday. That’s an appalling way to speak to anyone like that. How would she like it if she was spoke to like that?’ he asked.

He remanded her in custody to appear at Bandon District Court on December 21st last where the accused apologised for her vulgar behaviour to Gda O’Reilly.

At that courting sitting, solicitor Myra Dinneen — acting as agent for Ms Hallahan – asked Judge McNulty not to sentence her to prison for Christmas.

The judge postponed sentencing until January 5th, while directing her to keep the peace, be of good behaviour and reside at the home of Patricia Keane and nowhere else.

‘She must also sign on at Bandon Garda Station between the hours of 8am and 8pm and must observe a curfew from 10pm to 8am, with no exceptions,’ said Judge McNulty.