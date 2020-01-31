Teen on Cameron murder charge appears at city court

THE teenager charged with the murder of Cameron Blair will undergo psychological assessment, a court has agreed.

The teen, aged 17, who can’t be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before Cork City Children’s Court today for his second court appearance in relation to the killing of the Ballinascarthy student.

Cameron (20) died on January 16th after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road in the city.

The teenager was before a special sitting of Cork District Court where he was charged with the murder of Cameron Blair at Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16th.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was asked by the defendant’s solicitor if she would agree to his client being psychologically assessed in Oberstown Detention Centre.

Judge Coolican granted Mr Burke’s application. The case will be heard again at Cork Children’s Court on February 21st.