Teen gets a place in special school after 15-month wait

A BANDON teenager who has autism and who was without a suitable school place since October 2021 has finally got a place.

The Southern Star first reported the plight of Nicholas Pikula in June, when his parents Marcin and Marta said they were at their wits’ end.

Now nearly four months later the couple are relieved to find out their son has got a place in the new Rochestown Community Special School.

It’s one of three new special schools being developed across the country, and won’t be open until January 2023 by which time Nicholas will be over 15 months without a proper school placement.

But despite this they’re delighted, if also slightly frustrated that it took so long to get to this stage.

The new school is for children and young people with autism and complex learning needs, up to 18 years of age.

A campaign is also underway in West Cork to develop a special school in the area.

Nicholas was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, and with a borderline learning disability a few years later.

Having had positive experiences attending various national schools in West Cork, his challenges started at second level, and in trying to find an ASD unit where he could thrive.

He attended units in two secondary schools but Marcin says they weren’t compatible with what his son needed, on a range of different levels.

The couple then tried units in other schools in West Cork but there weren’t any available spaces and each had a long waiting list.

He has been out of school since October 2021 with only intermittent home tuition and the strain on the couple, who have a younger son, with another child on the way, has been huge.

Nicholas’ parents say their son was being denied his right to full-time education.

‘In the last three years he didn’t get even one full year of education,’ said Marcin.

Nicholas will avail of home tuition until he starts in Rochestown.