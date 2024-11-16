Teacher’s tractor trek for Gaza raises over €25,000

A TEACHER has raised over €25,000 for the people of Gaza after driving a vintage open-top tractor for two weeks along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way at a top speed of just 24km per hour.

Pat Murphy, a woodwork teacher at Wesley College Dublin, inched his way along the 2,800km picturesque route in his restored 1962 David Brown between Malin Head in Donegal to Ireland’s most south-westerly point at Mizen Head in Cork.

The father-of-four, who is from Corofin, Galway but lives in Sallins, Kildare, initially set his fundraising goal at €5,000 on his GoFundMe web page in August when he did the challenge, but ended up with over €25,000 by the end of October.

He has given the money raised to the Irish humanitarian agency Concern Worldwide for the work they are doing in Gaza through a partner organisation.

Pat chose Concern because of his past involvement with them as a volunteer in Rwanda in 1995 and 1996 after the brutal genocide that occurred there.

‘I have been supporting Concern for over 30 years and always admired the great work that they do,’ said Pat after meeting Concern to give them his cheque.

‘The main challenge along the drive was the rain and wind because the tractor is open top so there was nowhere to hide. I had really good weather gear, but it was hard going at times. My journey was made enjoyable because of the beautiful scenery along the way. We met loads of interesting people and tourists from around the world were fascinated with what we were doing.’

Concern’s community fundraising manager, Joanne Arnold, thanked Pat for his ‘incredible contribution and selfless act of goodwill.’

Pat was accompanied by his friend Tony Harrison, who drove a camper van for them to sleep in each night, and his pal Brendan Joyce brought the tractor to Malin Head and collected it when they reached Mizen Head.