Teacher Aoife says yes in stunning Positano

July 14th, 2022 7:10 AM

By Emma Connolly

Aoife saying yes to Colm Spillane in Italy and right, showing off her sparkler.

FORMER Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan from Ballinadee is coming home from her holiday in Italy with more than a tan. 

The primary school teacher was enjoying a boat trip with partner Cork hurler Colm Spillane, during their break in Positano, when he got down on bended knee and proposed. 

She shared the magic moment on social media, against the backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, and said she was on ‘cloud nine’ after the love of her life proposed.

The pair have been in a relationship for several years. Colm is a secondary school teacher from North Cork.

***

