TD wants to rumble reckless overtaking outside church

SPEEDING outside a church, a literal ‘black spot’, and a crumbing wall near a picnic area, are some of the problems affecting the parish of Adrigole, according to Cllr Danny Collins.

The Independent councillor tabled a motion calling for traffic calming measures outside the church, three new public lights, and the restoration of a stone wall that has collapsed in places.

Cllr Collins raised the motion at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District in Dunmanway saying ‘traffic calming is needed on the R572, on the Glengarriff side, of Adrigole Church.’

He made the appeal after meeting with local residents, and the local parish priest Fr Martin Sheehan, all of whom are concerned about public safety.

‘Their main concern is the speed of the cars on the approach road to the local church. It’s a long stretch of road and there’s a serious accident waiting to happen.

‘Much of the road isn’t even lined. It’s crying out for a continuous white line all the way to the church – at least that would keep people in their lane. As it stands, people use that stretch to overtake at speed, and it has become highly dangerous.

‘On the day I was there,’ Cllr Collins added, ‘I witnessed reckless overtaking and high speeds.

‘I honestly believe a case could be made to put rumble strips on the road to slow traffic.’

The councillors said there are residences off this route and one woman informed him she is fearful when pulling out into oncoming traffic.

He complained that the 60km speed sign is ‘covered with vegetation,’ and the need for additional public lighting – particularly during the winter months – makes it a literal black spot.

‘People attending church services have to walk that dark road and it’s just not safe,’ said Cllr Collins, who also warned that the crumbling stone work at a lay-by overlooking Adrigole Harbour at Cappaleigh South is an immediate source of danger to children who could injure themselves on the pile of stones.

The Council’s engineer confirmed that the regional local road design office is examining ‘options’ for the R572.

He said the stone walls are also to be examined to see if they are retaining walls, or standard boundary walls, before a decision can be made.

As for rumble strips, the engineer pointed out that this type of traffic calming would require a detailed Section 38 statutory process.

This would necessitate a public notice, public consultation, and Council agreement before it could be implemented.