Taoiseach opens Leap’s new community park

LEAP’S new amenity park, which has been in the planning for over a decade was unveiled by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week.

The new park, which is worth a visit just for the view along the estuary alone, first took shape when Leap resident, the late Michael Crowley, came up with the idea that the council should purchase a foreshore piece of land at the head of the Union Hall estuary from the Sacred Heart Missionaries at Myross Wood.

The community began a fundraising effort to buy the land and it was the late Toni McDermott and others who came up with the idea of a Scarecrow Festival during the Hallowe’en period to bring people to the village and also generate funds for the amenity.

The park also incorporates two beautiful gazebos, with an integrated seating area, and raised flower beds, as well as a walkway that is accessible to families with buggies.

None of this work could have been carried out without the support of local volunteers and the Leap and Glandore Community Council said they were very grateful to all the volunteers who help with the fundraising and with the work to keep the new park looking so well.