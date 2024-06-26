Taoiseach for Béal na Bláth

AN Taoiseach Simon Harris will deliver the oration at this year’s Michael Collins Commemoration at Béal na Bláth on Sunday, August 25th.

Taoiseach Harris, who delivered a memorable oration at the 101st commemoration of Collins and Arthur Griffith in Glasnevin Cemetery last August, said that it is an honour to be asked to speak at the 102nd anniversary of the death of Collins.

‘Ireland is a modern, free democracy and this year I will reflect on the ambition we owe to our children and to our heroes like Collins to, in his words, always do the “right thing in our conscience”.’

Speaking to The Southern Star, chairperson of the organising committee Cllr Garret Kelleher said they are looking forward to welcoming An Taoiseach to their annual event.

‘We look forward to hearing the Taoiseach’s reflections on the beliefs, hopes and achievements of Michael Collins,’ he said.

Back in April Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard called for the party’s new leader Simon Harris to give the oration at Béal na Bláth in August.