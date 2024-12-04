Tanyard building in Skibb for sale in online auction

AN online auction will take place next month to sell a building in Skibbereen which is home to one of the town’s best known pubs.

The Tanyard has been operating in the town for several years, and is well known as a sports and entertainment venue in the town.

The building extends over three floors, extending to 663 sqm (7,136 sq ft).

The first and second floor has also been used as a popular nightclub at weekends in the town.

The auction to sell the building will be held by digital property company bidX1 on Thursday, December 12th at 9am.

The guide price given for the property is €400,000.

‘The property is arranged over ground and two upper floors to provide a mid-terrace mixed use building,’ the selling agent says.

‘Internally the property comprises a ground floor public house together with former nightclub overhead.

‘The property is situated on the main street in the heart of Skibbereen.’