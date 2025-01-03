Tales from Timoleague are brought to life for children

THE village of Timoleague have provided the inspiration for two new books by a local resident.

Daniel Joseph Callegari is an artist who moved to Timoleague in February.

Originally from Italy, Daniel moved to Ireland 17 years ago.

He had been living in West Cork and moved to Timoleague in February.

‘I am an artist and a dad. My son is my hero, he loved to draw characters on a piece of paper and I started writing stories just for fun to play with him. Writing stories became a hobby and picture books followed.

‘My son is getting older now, but I keep having fun writing stories, so when I moved to Timoleague last February I heard about Saint Molaga and the Abbey of Timoleague,’ said Daniel.

‘I wrote a story and drew pictures, I also asked the children of Timoleague National School to choose the characters’ names.’

The creative children of Timoleague National School are mentioned in the book.

‘I love living in Timoleague as I felt immediately welcomed and remind me the small village I grew up, on the Italian Alps. I love be part of a community and Timoleague village is a perfect place to live,’ said Daniel.

Daniel has produced two books: The Saint, The Bee and the Dolphin - A Timoleague Tale, and Buffalo Wings, which are available in bookshops including O’Farrells in Bandon and Bookstór Kinsale.

The local reaction to The Saint, The Bee and The Dolphin and its Timoleague inspiration has also proved a hit, with early copies selling out at Centra Timoleague.

‘Locals really appreciated it,’ said Daniel.

‘Some copies went to Australia also, to Australian of Irish background who saw the book on the Timoleague noticeboard.’

Daniel’s picture books have also colouring pages at the end and bubbles speech where the child can also make up their own dialogue with the characters.

The books are also available on amazon.com and they can also be purchased directly from Daniel, who doesn’t charge for delivery, through his email at [email protected]