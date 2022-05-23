Talent will go to remote working roles

THE majority of West Cork workers who took part in a survey by the Ludgate Hub are now working remotely, either fully or partially.

This survey off 122 people conducted in April focused on Ludgate Hub and the services offered, remote working, digital infrastructure and impacts of Covid.

A total of 72.9% of respondents stated they were now working remotely.

That broke down as 32.5% who are working fully remotely and 33.4% of respondents who are working from home and office, or hub.

Of those who had no flexibility to work remotely, the overwhelming majority (83.3%) would like to do so in the future.

‘This highlights the importance that employers should place on developing a policy around remote working. Over the medium to long term, we predict a migration of talent to employers who embrace this new way of working,’ said a Ludgate spokesperson.

Meanwhile, of those who took part, only 3.3% of people had no fixed broadband at home, while 71.3% said they had excellent broadband speed and connectivity at home.

‘Our survey also showed that remote working has also had a positive environmental impact. Commuting distances have dropped overall with 59.7% of commutes having less than 10kms pre-Covid, and that percentage grew to 72.3% post-Covid,’ said a spokesperson.

Almost all (99.2%) of the respondents believe that the Ludgate hub has had a positive impact on the town of Skibbereen.

Since opening in 2016, Ludgate has worked to be a leader in rural regeneration through digital transformation.

Since then it has grown to be a thriving and innovative co-working environment and it hosts a mix of start-ups, more established businesses, remote workers and second site teams.