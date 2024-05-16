‘Take an hour and think about it’ urges judge

A BANTRY businesswoman accused of harassing another Bantry businesswoman had her case dealt with by way of a conditional discharge.

The accused, Catherine Wharton of 1, Church Road, Bantry, was prosecuted for harassing Jessica Hurley at various different locations between December 20th 2021 and June 11th, 2022.

Evidence in the case had been given at a special sitting of Bantry District Court at which a visiting judge, Judge Marie Keane, convicted the accused but adjourned the case for the imposition of penalty.

At the scheduled sitting of Bantry District Court, last Thursday, Judge James McNulty indicated that he was willing to finalise the case on behalf of his colleague.

Initially, the accused declined saying she would appeal the conviction, but Judge James McNulty reminded her that another judge had found the case against her proven.

After indicating that he was willing to give her the benefit of a probation bond, otherwise known as a conditional discharge, he told her: ‘You can walk out of here on a promise to be good. Think about it for an hour and come back at 2pm. It’s a special offer.’

At the afternoon session, the accused agreed to have the matter dealt with by Judge McNulty. And, after reading what he described as ‘a good probation report’, the judge directed Catherine Wharton to enter into a probation bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.

Judge McNulty noted that the probation report suggested that the accused was at ‘low risk of re-offending’.

The accused entered into a bond of €1,000 – with no cash required – and the judge indicated that the money would be returned to her if she keeps the peace for the next 12 months.