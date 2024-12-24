Swim podcast features Kealkil Water School

THE latest episode of The Southern Star’s swimming podcast From A To Sea features an interview with Ciarán Seawright, who runs the Water School at Pearson’s Bridge near Kealkil.

The Water School was built by Ciarán’s father Clive Seawright, to share his love of water with others. Clive passed away last July after an illness.

The Water School is familiar to many people who learnt to swim there as schoolkids and has proven to be a wonderful amenity for West Cork, teaching both adults and children the skill of swimming.

Having been brought up in a house with swimming at its core, Ciarán has had a lifelong love of the sea and watersports and has travelled the world to indulge his passion.

He spoke to Southern Star editor and podcast host Siobhán Cronin, about his decision to take over at the Water School in Kealkil, and about continuing his father Clive’s incredible legacy and vision.

This latest edition of the popular swimming podcast From A To Sea is the 20th episode and all previous episodes can be found at southernstar.ie/podcasts.