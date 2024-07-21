Swim ban at Warren over ‘raw sewage’

SWIMMING at one of West Cork’s most popular beaches has been banned this week, after high levels of e.coli bacteria were found in the water.

Cork County Council confirmed that samples undertaken at the Warren Beach at Rosscarbery have indicated high levels of the bacteria – believed to be from raw sewage – in the bathing water. In the interest of public health and in consultation with the HSE, a prohibition notice (‘not to swim’) was issued on Tuesday.

A Council spokesperson said that further sampling and testing was being carried out and a decision on swimming will be made when results are known.

Cllr Noel O’Donovan (FG) said this isn’t the first time it has happened at the Warren and said it’s ‘disgraceful’ and couldn’t have happened at a worse time. ‘We have a septic tank here releasing sewage into the Atlantic ocean in 2024 – that is not acceptable or good enough,’ he said.

‘The time for talking is done and we need action and a full upgrade of the treatment plant in Rosscarbery and I will be pushing Uisce Eireann for delivery of this.’

This is the second time in two years that swimming has been banned during the peak summer season. A ban lasted for five days in the summer of 2022 after children were seen swimming in raw sewage, before people were alerted to the danger to public health.