Suspended prison sentence for sex offender who gave an incorrect name to get new home

A GLENGARRIFF man, who is on the sex offender’s register and gave an incorrect name when he was applying for accommodation, was given a three-month suspended sentence at Bantry District Court recently.

A condition of the sentence is that he is to place himself under the supervision of the probation service for the next 18 months.

In addition, he is – if he is deemed suitable – to fully engage with the Safer Lives programme and do as the probation service directs.

The case was first heard last January when the accused, Daniel Connolly (43) of Ardnathrush, Glengarriff, was prosecuted for failing to notify gardaí that he sought accommodation on September 28th, 2023 in the name of Christopher Connolly.

The case was adjourned for the production of a probation report, which Judge McNulty described as good, and Flor Murphy, solicitor, acted for the accused at the adjournment.

Previously, Eimear Griffin said her client had used an email address on his phone in the name of Christopher Connolly, which is his middle name.

She also pointed out that the emails, which were seen by the gardaí, were signed ‘Daniel’ so he was not misrepresenting himself.

Judge James McNulty noted that Daniel Connolly has two previous convictions for sexual assault, and was sentenced to five years’ jail in 2005 for buggering and sexually assaulting two underage boys.

The judge recalled that the accused is living at home with his parents and is now leading ‘a rather isolated and lonely life’.

Judge McNulty asked if there was some healthy occupation that the accused could pursue.

Previously, Eimear Griffin said her client had done everything in his power to secure employment but repeatedly failed the application process once vetted.

Appealing for leniency, she said her client is struggling mentally and has been prescribed anti-depression medication and is attending counselling.

Judge McNulty released the accused on his own bail of €100, with no cash required.