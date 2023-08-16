Surprise free Cork gigs for Lyra, Tom Grennan and CMAT

Cork's Lyra along with Tom Greenan and CMAT will be playing free gigs across two iconic venues in Cork city on Thursday August 17th as part of Heineken Live Access, a 150 minute event celebrating 150 years of Heineken.

To receive tickets for this surprise music event, at 6pm this evening, music fans will have the chance to secure 1 of 150 wristbands available for each gig by visiting http://www.heineken.com/ie/ LiveAccessCork

Tom Grennan, a standout star of Glastonbury, will take to the stage for his second ever Irish gig and first time in Cork in The Pav. After the incredible success of his breakthrough UK #1 and Brit-certified Gold album ‘Evering Road’, which included platinum-selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ — both of which scored in the Top Three most played songs of 2021. Tom will be supported by Cork’s own Lyra,who has performed at festivals such as Electric Picnic and Latitude, releasing her brand new single ‘You’ in March of this year.

Irish singer songwriter CMAT has travelled back from LA to take the stage in Cork’s Crane Lane, CMAT released her debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ in 2022 and entered the Irish Album Charts at number one. CMAT is supported by iconic DJ and broadcaster Sally Cinnamon who has over 20 years of experience behind the decks. =

'I’m so excited to play at Heineken Live Access in Cork, there’s no better feeling than performing on home soil. I might be biased but the atmosphere is always amazing in Cork city. See you at The Pav,' said Cork singer Lyra

'We’re so excited to bring Heineken Live Access to Cork, such an important place for the Heineken brand, and home to our brewery. We love the vibrant pub scene in Cork and the good times pubs play home to. We’ve picked two fantastic venues to host our 150 year celebration: bringing 150 minutes of unmissable music with a stellar line up of acts. Brewing good times has been in our DNA for 150 years, so we can’t wait to raise a glass and toast with you all tomorrow night,' said Michelle Rowley, senior brand manager at Heineken.

Tickets are free and will be exchanged on the night for a wristband that will give #LiveAccess to one of the gigs.

You must be 21+ to attend, ID required for entry