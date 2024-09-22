Southern Star Ltd. logo
Super stylish revamp for historic Bandon building

September 22nd, 2024 9:00 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Slawek Jaskulski and Noel Desmond have breathed new life into The Crawford.

A STYLISH revamp of a well-known establishment has been welcomed by discerning diners in Bandon.

Local entrepreneurs, Slawek Jaskulski and Noel Desmond, have just announced the opening of their latest venture, The Crawford, in the town centre.

Located in an historic building at Oliver Plunkett Street, the owners have breathed new life into the business.

The restaurant’s secret sauce, the owners say, is a blend of local flavours with an international twist in an art deco setting.

Using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients means the menu will change with the seasons, making it fresh and exciting, according to Noel, who is the front-of-house manager. Slawek is an experienced chef who is known for his culinary
expertise.

Both have enjoyed success for their Cracked Café and Bistro at St Finbarr’s Place, as well as their catering service.

The Crawford boasts a high-end whiskey and cocktail bar with a capacity of 70, as well as a phone-free snug that can seat 30 people.

Amidst a wide range of dishes will be carefully curated vegan and vegetarian dishes to suit the increasing cohort of punters opting out of meat.

