News

Students and staff mourn untimely death of student

February 17th, 2022 8:47 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Students and staff are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Rian De Brun.

Share this article

Parents and students at St Brogan’s College in Bandon have been informed of the unexpected passing of a third-year student, Rian De Brun.

The principal wrote to parents and guardians confirming the untimely death of the 15-year old student who was reported missing from the Ballineen area yesterday.

An appeal had gone out after he was last seen in the Bandon area at 4pm.

‘We are all deeply saddened and our thoughts are with Rian’s family,’ wrote the principal.

She also advised them that the next few days will be ‘difficult’ for all the students and staff at the school, and notified them that there is a support structure in place to help their children cope with this tragedy.

‘Please take some time to listen to your children and allow them to express their feelings over the next while,’ she said.

The school head also advised parents and guardians to engage, and possibly monitor, social media use because ‘young people frequently turn to social media to see what others are saying or to find out more.’

Parents seeking advice can, she added, contact the school for assistance.

 

 

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.