Guilty to theft of cakes, trout and groceries

A TIMOLEAGUE man who stole groceries and plants from a Clonakilty supermarket on four separate occasions has received a conditional discharge for the offences.

Thomas O’Hea (63) of 20 Chapel Avenue, Timoleague pleaded guilty to the offences at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on June 5th last, gardaí received a report of an alleged theft at Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty, which occurred on May 18th.

Mr O’Hea had taken groceries, including small cream cakes and plants, valued at €21.02 and didn’t pay for them. The court heard that on three other occasions he had also taken items from the supermarket.

Mr O’Hea stole a large trout from the same shop on May 25th, while on June 27th he stole groceries and plants to the value of €26.75. Two days later he also stole groceries and plants to the value of €22.34.

He made full admissions when interviewed by gardaí and the court heard he has only one previous convictions.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client is ‘extremely embarrassed and remorseful’ about what happened and had no coping skills to deal with some personal tragedies.

A probation report that had been handed into court noted that he had suffered three bereavements within six months prior to this incident, including his brother. The court was told that restitution of €200 had been paid back by Mr O’Hea.

Judge James McNulty said Mr O’Hea is not a young offender and the best thing to do was to treat him leniently. He directed him to sign a conditional discharge probation bond for three years without probation service supervision in his own bond of €1,000.

‘If he reoffends he will be brought back before this court,’ said Judge McNulty.