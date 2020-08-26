Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork valid from 1am Thursday August 27th to 1am on Friday August 28th. Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night which may lead to localised flooding.

Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

In response, Cork County Council’s Crisis Management Team convened again this evening, following earlier meetings of the Severe Weather Assessment Team to review preparations. Council crews are on standby and are preparing for potentially thundery downpours that are anticipated over this forecasted weather event.

Property owners are advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999. In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278. In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team will convene again tomorrow morning and further updates will issue when available on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and social media channels @Corkcoco.