Star’s Jack shortlisted for award

THE Southern Star’s digital manager Jack McCarron has been shortlisted for a prestigious national digital award.

He has been confirmed as a finalist in the ‘Next Generation’ category of Digital Business Ireland’s awards which recognise the best digital, ecommerce and innovation businesses in Ireland while celebrating talent across the industry.

Jack said it was great recognition for the tremendous strides The Southern Star has made as a business digitally.

‘This has obviously been a challenging year for everyone but thankfully we’ve continued to grow and innovate,’ he said. Other finalists in the category are Google and Toyota.

Brookpark Business Centre in Dunmanway and the Doing Business in Kinsale app are also shortlisted.