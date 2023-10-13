Stars align for unveiling of Collins statue in city

FORMER Cork footballer and 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley said it is a huge honour to be asked to unveil the new Michael Collins statue on the Grand Parade in Cork city on Friday October 20th.

The Berrings native along with sporting legends Jimmy Barry Murphy and Ronan O’Gara has been invited by the Michael Collins 100 Committee to unveil the over-life size bronze statue, on

the week of Michael Collins’ 133rd. birthday.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Rena said it is a huge honour to be asked to unveil this statue, which was made by sculptor Kevin Holland.

‘While I’m certainly no expert in the field of history I’m fully aware of the significance of Collins in Irish history so from that point view it’s a massive honour to be asked,’ said Rena.

‘One of the key reasons I was asked is that this event is going to be very apolitical and that’s why they went with sporting characters. I’m certainly in good company with rugby legend Ronan O’Gara and GAA legend Jimmy Barry Murphy.’

The bronze statue, measuring over 7ft was cast in Germany before being brought back to Macroom for assembly ahead of the unveiling date. It will also be accompanied by his bicycle which is made in stainless steel.

The statue will be installed in the exact same spot Collins delivered a famous speech to over 50,000 people over 100 years ago. The work for the pavement around the statue has been carried out by Clonakilty artist Tomás Tuipéar, while a time capsule will be placed underneath the statue.

A spokesperson for the Michael Collins 100 committee said the unveiling ceremony will be a ‘great and historic occasion’ with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Bandon-born Cork city councillor Shane O’Callaghan, who initially raised a motion last year calling for the Council to facilitate the erection of a statue of Michael Collins in the city centre said he is delighted that this proposal will become a reality on October 20th.

‘My motion received cross-party support and was passed by a large majority. It authorised the Michael Collins 100 committee to raise the necessary funds to have the statue made and to present the piece to the City Council,’ said Cllr O’Callaghan.