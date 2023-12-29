Staff unhappy with CoAction's latest resignation

THE chairman of the board of trustees of CoAction has declined to comment on the decision of its chief executive Neil Ashworth to resign.

However, staff members at CoAction have responded to Ashworth’s resignation letter, by writing a letter of their own to the board of trustees.

‘It is disheartening for us to note that Mr Ashworth is the second chief executive to resign within a 12-month period – both ceos citing challenges in their working relationships with the board of trustees,’ they wrote.

Staff say they want the board to address the issue as soon as possible because there is ‘a sense of unease among staff about the future of CoAction.’ The letter questioned ‘the absence of communication’ from the board and said that under Mr Ashworth’s leadership ‘trust and open communication were fostered at all levels, significantly improving the working environment.’

A copy of the letter was sent to the HSE, local politicians, Hiqa, the Charities Regulator, Siptu, Forsa and the Minister for Disabilities.

In his letter of resignation to the board, Neil Ashworth said he valued the experience gained over the last six months. But, he added: ‘It has become apparent that the relationship between the board of trustees and the ceo has not gone in the direction I had hoped for.’

He also said it is critical that the board and ceo work alongside each other in an open, honest, professional, and respectful manner.

‘Recent events have confirmed the significant challenges facing CoAction and highlighted the disconnect between the board and the ceo,’ Mr Ashworth stated.

‘For this reason, I have taken the decision to step aside and allow the board of trustees sufficient time to identify a suitable successor to the role of chief executive officer,’ said Mr Ashworth.

The outgoing ceo then added that he is willing to remain in the position for a period of time to allow the smooth transition of leadership.