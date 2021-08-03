Staff shortage impacts Bantry Hospital

ADMISSIONS to Bantry General Hospital were restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a staff shortage.

It is understood that the restrictions were put in place after one of the hospital consultants went on leave for a medical procedure.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said hospital management confirmed that normal service will resume on Thursday following the appointment of a locum consultant.

‘This is obviously of huge concern to everybody in West Cork,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, ‘but the situation should not happen again because two new consultant physicians are to be appointed in August, and another in September, bringing the total number to five.’

Independent TD Michael Collins said the fact that West Cork patients were diverted to Cork University Hospital was totally unacceptable.

‘I want the HSE to explain to the people of West Cork why medical cases were sent out of the jurisdiction,’ he said.

‘There has been a consultant staffing crisis brewing in Bantry General Hospital for some time. It has been allowed to continue due to the inaction of the government and the HSE.’

The lack of urgency in filling consultant staff positions by the Minister for Health is nothing short of a scandal,’ he added, ‘especially when you consider there are 86,000 people in the Bantry Hospital catchment area.’