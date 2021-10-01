St Brogan’s submits plan for a three-storey extension

A THREE-storey standalone extension at St Brogan’s College in Bandon will see it cater for up to 1,000 students when completed.

The Cork Education and Training Board confirmed that it has received planning permission for the extension of the school, which currently accommodates 720 pupils.

‘The construction will comprise a new split-level, three-storey standalone extension with associated siteworks. The extension is designed to accommodate specialist teaching rooms including three science laboratories, an art room, home economics room, as well as four classrooms and ancillary accommodation,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Work on the detailed design and draft tender document is advancing well and will be submitted to the Department of Education for approval once completed.’

St Brogan’s principal Helen Cadogan said they very much welcomed the ‘fantastic news.’ ‘This means we are now one step closer to being able to provide a state-of-the-art educational facility to the families in Bandon and surrounding West Cork areas,’ she said.

‘We would like to express our thanks to the Department of Education for their significant investment of over €10m in the project to date and also to the continued work and dedication of Cork Education and Training Board.’

Phase one of their extension programme was recently completed which saw the addition of four new classrooms to cope with the growing demand for school places.

Senator Tim Lombard has welcomed the news also and said it’s a positive step forward for the people of Bandon and the entire hinterland.

‘Bandon is a real hub when it comes to education and there’s been a huge issue about the lack of secondary school places in the town over the last few years,’ he said.

Earlier this summer, Coláiste na Toirbhirte, also in Bandon, announced that it was to become co-educational, to ensure every male student gets a secondary school place. However, no boys have so far registered for first year.

This announcement will see an expansion of educational and sporting facilities at the school and a significantly increased teacher allocation and funding.