St Brogan’s €10m plan gets Dept’s green light

A €10M extension for St Brogan’s College in Bandon, will see the school expand to cater for 1,000 students, and help meet the growing demand for school places in the town.

More than 30 new classrooms and special education facilities will be delivered in the new extension, including 19 general classrooms, three new science laboratories, five SET (Special Education Teaching) rooms, two Classroom SEN (Special Education Needs) bases, art rooms, along with a new staff room and canteen facilities.

The project will be delivered on a phased basis to meet the growth of enrolments, but priority for the delivery of much-needed specialist rooms will form part of the first phase of the development.

School principal Helen Cadogan said: ‘The school is indebted to the board of management and Cork ETB (Education and Training Board) for their continued support in seeking this extension. We are also deeply grateful to the parents who support us, to our wonderful students and our hard working, dedicated and caring staff and we look forward to being able to provide them with the best of facilities.’ Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy added: ‘This extension will enable student numbers to increase to meet the growing demand for post-primary school places in Bandon.

‘This will further enhance the educational experience of the 600, and eventually, 1,000 students attending St Brogan’s College and future generations.’

Senator Tim Lombard described it as the most significant investment in a West Cork school that they have seen for many years.

There was no comment forthcoming regarding whether the new plans would be taking into account social distancing restrictions for students and staff, which may still be required well into the future.