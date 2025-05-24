Sprint regatta at Reendonegan Lake

THE members, coaches, and committee of Bantry Rowing Club welcomed nine clubs to Reendonegan Lake on Saturday May 3rd for the club’s second edition of its revived annual sprint regatta.

The tradition of sprint regattas at Rendonegan Lakes goes all the way back to the eighties.

The day opened fresh and breezy with moderate to good conditions for rowers and ideal conditions for coaches and supporters to shrug off the early morning drive with a cup of coffee and a chat with friendly rivals.

The lake may be small, but the setting is perfect for holding a fun, big atmosphere, close-racing event.

As the day wore on, the breeze died down and the sun rolled up its sleeves.

In these ideal conditions, beginners experiencing their first thrill of racing, experienced juniors, and masters made of seasoned leather, put themselves to the test over the 500m course.

All of Bantry’s athletes did their club and coaches proud, with many competing in three to five races.

To view the full list of results and photos of the winning crews, visit the club’s Instagram page.

The regatta’s organising committee expressed thanks to everyone to helped plan, organise, and run the event.

Every contribution mattered—like making the perfect cucumber sandwich (a cliché with which the club is often tarred) – and while the cucumber tends to get invited to all the parties, it’s the combination of all that creates the final result!