Sporting fan and new solicitor Gary is welcomed by judge

IN one of his final formal duties before he retires this week, Judge James McNulty formally welcomed a newly-qualified solicitor at Skibbereen District Court last week.

Gary Walsh was introduced by Maria O’Donovan of MV Legal, which has one of its offices at North Street in Skibbereen, saying: ‘Gary is a tremendous asset to the firm.’

As the newest solicitor on the team at MV, she said Gary would be focusing on conveyancing and probate, but would also represent clients in criminal and family law matters.

Gary, who is originally from Galway and attended NUI Galway, has a degree in English and classical history and a masters in contemporary literature.

After spending some time travelling and teaching in Spain and the UK, he worked for a number of years teaching at language academies in Dublin, before starting to study law in 2018.

He attended Griffith College and after completing diplomas in legal studies and employment law, he began his training with Maria O’Donovan at what was then Maria O’Donovan & Co in September 2021.

During his training, he completed the Law Society of Ireland’s hybrid professional practice course, qualifying as a solicitor in February 2024 with distinguished grades in employment and property law.

Gary developed a particular interest in property ownership and land law through his interest in Irish history, and was keen to develop that knowledge through his legal studies.

Since qualifying, he has remained with Maria O’Donovan as the firm merged with Buckley Law to form MV Legal.

Since arriving in Skibbereen, Gary has immersed himself in the community. He plays hurling with the O’Donovan Rossa club, where, he said, he tries to ‘make up for a lack of ability with an abundance of enthusiasm’.

It was family members – who had lived in West Cork for a time –that recommended the area. ‘The similarities with the rural and community feel of Galway has made the transition easy,’ he said.

He still retains a strong connection with Galway and also acted as PRO and on the fundraising committee for Realt Dearg hurling club in Dublin.

He said he generally devotes most of his free time to sporting interests, including making regular trips to Galway to keep up with the hurlers and Connacht Rugby.